To tender: 800MW natural gas power plant in NW

Santo Domingo.- Twelve offers involving 27 companies grouped in eight consortia and four individual firms prequalified in the international public bidding process for the contracting of an 800 megawatt (MW) power plant and a natural gas terminal in Manzanillo, Montecristi province.

Energy and mines minister Antonio Almonte said offers will involve a large investment and a giant step towards the sustainability of the supply of clean energy at a good price and without the State investing a penny, only buying what they produce.

“Twelve bids prequalified in the tender for an 800 MW power plant and a natural gas terminal in Manzanillo. In October they will make the technical and economic offers. The 12 offers represent eight consortia and four individual firms,” said the official on Twitter