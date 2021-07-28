Busiest highway gets more traffic returns

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Works reported that, as part of the works carried out in the expansion and rehabilitation of the Duarte highway, it began those concerning the construction of the vehicular return located in La Penda, La Vega.

“The idea is to facilitate the work of technicians and workers and provide greater security to traffic users on this important road, as of today Sunday,” says a statement.

The lack of adequate returns has led to wrecks and complaints from motorists on the country’s busiest road.