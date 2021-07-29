13 new Free Zones invest US$39.7M

Santo Domingo.- The Free Zones Council approved Wednesday the installation of 13 new companies in this sector, which represents an investment of RD$2.2 billion (US$39.7 million) and will add 1,786 jobs for the country.

During the Ordinary session of the council, the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Mipymes (MICM), Víctor -Ito- Bisonó, highlighted that the sector is one of the engines that leads the economic reactivation and with it an area full of opportunities for citizens.

Bisonó assured the members of the council that the sector opens a great opportunity for investors who have chosen the Dominican Republic as a destination for their investments.