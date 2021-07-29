Dominican economy accumulates 13.3% growth in first half of 2021

Santo Domingo, DR

The governor of the Central Bank of the Dominican Republic (BCRD), Héctor Valdez Albizu, reported that the Dominican economy accumulated growth of 13.3% in the period January-June of 2021.

During a press conference to present the Monthly Indicator of Economic Activity (IMAE) results, corresponding to the first half of this year, the Governor highlighted that last June, economic activity recorded an expansion of 12.7%.

Valdez Albizu said that these data show that the Dominican economy is reacting positively and that “we are on the right path” towards recovery after the recession experienced last year due to the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Governor referred that these results allow for updating upwards the projections that had been made for the end of the year, for when the growth of between 8% and 9% had been forecast. Valdez Albizu said that as a result of the current behavior, economic activity is expected to grow by the double digits.

Among the sectors that recorded the most positive variation,s Valdez Albizu cited construction (42.2%), free zones (31.7%), local manufacturing (14.3%), transport, and storage (13.7%), mining (11.4%,) and trade (10.7%).