Economy could grow ‘as high as 7%’

Santo Domingo.- Dominican authorities are taking the necessary steps for the economy to maintain its growth rate, according to the Minister of Economy, Planning and Development (Mepyd), Miguel Ceara Hatton.

“The economic growth numbers expected for this year range from: the most pessimistic would give 6, 7%, the most optimistic 11%. Fortunately, the necessary steps are being taken,” he said.

He added that the issue of vaccination is essential, “it is the defense that we have. The threat of another outbreak of the disease is there and the only way to counteract that is with the vaccine to be able to keep the economy open.”