Business Alliance: safe commerce requires action

Santo Domingo.- The president of the local chapter of the Business Alliance for Safe Commerce (BASC Dominicana), July de la Cruz, affirmed that the state of emergency due to the pandemic not only transcended borders, sectors and social classes at an unexpected speed Instead, it tested resilience capabilities, contingency plans, and compliance at all levels of the supply chain.

Speaking at the regular annual meeting of that body held Wednesday at the El Embajador hotel, De la Cruz emphasized that “the pandemic showed a face of globalization never before contemplated, since our plans and goals were questioned and impacted by uncertainties, misinformation and uncertain projections.”

She said that the situation was exacerbated with the announcement of possible variants, vaccination processes and post-pandemic effects.”