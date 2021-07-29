US Gov. bars pork from the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- The United States Government announced Wednesday that pork and pork products from the Dominican Republic are currently barred from entering that country as a result of current restrictions against classical swine fever.

The warning is in a document published by the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service of the United States Department of Agriculture.

It says that the Foreign Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory of the Department of Agriculture (USDA) has confirmed African swine fever (ASF) in samples collected from pigs in the Dominican Republic through a cooperative surveillance program existing between both countries.