Economic activity rose 13.3% in first half

Santo Domingo.- Economic activity in the Dominican Republic rose 13.3% during the first half of 2021, compared to the same period last year, as announced Thursday by Central Banker, Héctor Valdez Albizu.

He said the Monthly Index of Economic Activity (IMAE) expanded by 12.7% during June, compared to the same period in 2020.

Construction (42.2%), free zones (31.7%), local manufacturing (14.3%), transportation and storage (13.7%), mining (11.4%) and retail (10.7%) were the sectors with the highest growth in the first half.