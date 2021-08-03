Dominican-Costa Rica rebar flap is good for business

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Association of Home Builders and Promoters (Acoprovi) indicated this Monday that the participation of the Dominican Republic in open consultations for the adoption of anti-dumping duties on rebar originating in Costa Rica, promoted by the World Trade Organization (WTO), at the request of said country, is presented as a relevant step for the implementation of processes that favor free competition.

For the organization, these consultations are a mechanism for countries to have the opportunity to discuss these types of measures in order to find satisfactory solutions that translates into greater guarantees for all actors in the sector.

Additionally, Acoprovi indicated that, in this way, the Dominican Republic ratifies its commitment to transparency.