Customs chief is ‘committed to improvement’

Santo Domingo.- Customs Director, Eduardo Sanz Lovatón, reaffirmed his commitment to continue strengthening Customs.

He said the Government assumes the vision of being a pro-business management. “Every time we can see a way to cut red tape, every time we can downsize processes for the benefit of business management, we do so.”

The official held a meeting-discussion with the directors of the Association of Industries (AIRD) with which he shared information on the behavior of Customs in this year, the challenges and sustained progress.