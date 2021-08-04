Swine fever threatens a US$268M industry

Santo Domingo.- Both the national swine sector and the government itself, insisted that African swine fever, detected in areas of 11 provinces of the country, is not transmitted in humans, and that the population must continue to consume pork to prevent it from collapsing. the industry.

Some and others assured that the virus has only been detected among animals of small producers, not among organized farmers who contribute around 80% of national production.

However, the ease of mobility of the virus puts at risk the entire industry that moves behind the Dominican pig farming, whose annual production is estimated at RD$15 billion US$268 million) a year..