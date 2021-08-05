Digital tool makes Dominican exports more competitive

Santo Domingo.- In order to make the Dominican export sector more competitive in international markets, the Center for Export and Investment of the Dominican Republic (ProDominicana) presented the digital tool for access to International Markets Requirements for Access to International Markets (RAMI).

“At ProDominicana, we are clear that access to up-to-date information opens up competitive opportunities for the country’s export sector. ProDominicana RAMI joins the catalog of innovation and digitization services that we are promoting as an agency to strengthen the export capacity and attraction of FDI in the Dominican Republic,” said Biviana Riveiro, executive director of ProDominicana.