Dominican Republic exports jump a record 28.4% to US$5.8B

Santo Domingo.- Exports reached US$5.8 billion in the first half of 2021, for a growth of 28.4% compared to the first semester of 2020.

Odile Miniño, executive vice president of the Dominican Association of Exporters (Adoexpo), said that since 2019, in March, Dominican exports achieved record figures, exceeding US$1.0 billion in exports, reaching US$1.1 billion, a growth of 36.5% compared to March 2020 and 28.64% in 2019.

She said the Free Zones sector, which comprises 60% of exports, has grown 34.7% in the first half of 2021, with US$3.5 billion.

The national sector has increased by 22.5% compared to January-June 2020, exporting US$2.1 billion, while the industrial sector leads with 47.03% of exports.