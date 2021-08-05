Fire policies lead Dominican insurance sector

Santo Domingo.-The Dominican insurance sector had a growth of 25 percent, with net premiums collected of RD$42.1 billion (US$752 million), in the first semester of 2021, according to a report from the Insurance Superintendence.

According to Josefa Castillo, Insurance Superintendent, only last June the net premiums collected were RD$7.2 billion, with an increase of RD$1.2 billion, for a growth of 20.1 percent, compared to the same period. last year.

She said the best-selling lines during the January-June 2021 period were Fire and related Lines, in first position with net premiums of 12.1 billion pesos, followed by Health in second position, with 9.8 billion pesos; and in third position, Motor Vehicles, with 9.3 billion pesos;