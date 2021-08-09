Big business: Public Health Ministry resolution counterproductive

Santo Domingo .– Three business organizations considered the resolution of the Ministry of Public Health counterproductive and lacking any justification, by means of which it establishes tariffs to authorize transactions related to foreign trade, including those of exports of the products manufactured in the country.

The Association of Industries of the Dominican Republic (AIRD), the Dominican Association of Exporters (Adoexpo) and that of Free Zones (Adozona) denounced that through resolution 000026 Public Health seeks to impose a fee on each export and import request that is do it through the One-stop Window for Foreign Trade (VUCE).

The business institutions point out that “this obvious resolution is that exports should enjoy zero rate and be free of taxes and fees.”