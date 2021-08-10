Santo Domingo Metro buys 24 wagons

Santo Domingo.- The office which oversees Santo Domingo’s Metro (OPRET) reported today on the acquisition of some 24 wagons with which the service capacity of the mass transit system will be considerably increased.

“It is a purchase process where about eight train units were purchased, with three wagons each, which can be coupled together, in order to double the passenger transport capacity on Line 1 of the Santo Domingo Metro.”

It said the acquisition was made through the International Public Tender OPRET-CCC-LPI-2020-0001 “that contemplates the manufacture, supplies and commissioning of rolling stock of the three-car Mc-R-Mc train units. Connectable for Line 1 of the Santo Domingo Metro.”