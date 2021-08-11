Customs Law will boost foreign investment climate

Santo Domingo.- The American Chamber of Commerce of the Dominican Republic (Amchamdr) on Wed. praised the approval by Congress of the draft leading to the Customs Law, understanding that the legislative piece will improve the climate for national and foreign investment in the country.

In a statement, Amchamdr, which for more than 10 years collaborated with different sectors to approve the legislation, understands that once enacted, the Customs Law will establish the favorable conditions to position the Dominican Republic as a regional logistics hub, “and Nearshore destination integrated into the North American supply chain.”

The entity, a leader in promoting trade and investment with the United States, believes that the Dominican Republic will have the opportunity to attract more foreign direct investment.