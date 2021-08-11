Dominican leader eats pork: no fear

Santo Domingo.- Faced with the created created by African swine fever in the Dominican Republic, President Luis Abinader sent a message to the population that pork can be consumed “without any problem and without any type of concern.”

The president told producers that they are not alone in this crisis and announced that since Tuesday the delivery of RD$39 million to pig farmers affected with the disease began.

“I want to bring the message to consumers that here there is a government that is going to work, and there will be pork available at any time. There is now, I am going to consume it now and the entire Dominican people should consume it without any problem and without any type of concern.”