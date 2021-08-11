Online sales soar, reach US$5.07B

Santo Domingo.- More and more people use the internet as an ally to promote their products, make purchases and pay bills, as a way to save time and mobility when carrying out some type of transaction.

This boom has been sustained with the platforms and security of the digital payment methods of the banking system, which in fact in the last four years the commercial operations carried out in the country through the internet involved payments amounting to RD$294 billion (US$5.07 billion).

This growing trend encourages entrepreneurs to migrate to digital platforms. An example of this is Daniela De la Rosa, a resident of Duarte province, who has a virtual store.

She says that every 15 days she travels to Santo Domingo and La Romana to look for the goods that her customers have asked for through the social media platforms.