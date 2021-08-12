As the number of cars soars, the Gov. plans ambitious train

Santo Domingo.- The Government opened the process of consulting the specifications for the construction of the Santo Domingo metropolitan train and the Santiago monorail, with the aim of finding a solution to transportation and the obstructions that are generated in those two demarcations.

Only Greater Santo Domingo, which includes said province and the National District, has a population of 3,339,410 (according to the latest census of the National Statistical Office-2010) and the province of Santiago has 963,422 inhabitants, these being the two main urban areas of the country, so the development of a mass transport system aims to solve mobility.

The national vehicle fleet at the close of fiscal year 2020 was 4,842,367 units, registering an increase of 4.5% compared to 2019, equivalent to 207,491 new units, according to the statistical bulletin of the vehicle fleet 2021 of the General Directorate of Internal Taxes (DGII).