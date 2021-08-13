Dominican Republic President’s one year in office

Santo Domingo.- Next Monday, August 16, President Luis Abinader will be in office for one year. The recovery of economic activity, sunk by the COVID-19 pandemic and the increase in public debt by more than US$4.3 billion, are the most relevant elements of the first 12 months of his administration.

The increase in the prices of staples and fuel products, the increase in the minimum wage, the signing of the Electricity Pact and the postponement of the discussions for a Fiscal Pact are part of the macroeconomic aspects and reforms that marked the economic agenda this first year.

“I think the health issue is the brightest, most important, positive point that the government of Luis Abinader has had,” said Antonio Ciriaco, vice dean of the Faculty of Economics at the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD).

“The increase in the vaccination rate has allowed this process of recovery and reopening of economic activities to be much more accelerated than in other countries.”