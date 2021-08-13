Fuel prices frozen for the week of August 14-20
Fuel prices will remain unchanged from August 14 to 20, 2021, according to the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and MSMEs (MICM).
Premium gasoline will cost RD$261.80 per gallon; the regular will be sold at RD$243.30 per gallon, the price of regular diesel will be RD$188.90 per gallon, and the optimal diesel will cost RD$212.20 per gallon.
Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) also maintains its price to sell at RD$127.10 per gallon; oil will #6 cost RD$136.70 per gallon; oil 1%S RD$153.62 per gallon; avtur RD$161.90 per gallon and natural gas remains at RD$28.97 per cubic meter.
Last week, the MICM indicated that if the government had not made commitments of 405 million pesos to importers, LPG would have risen by RD$25; and premium and regular gasoline between RD$12 and RD$21, respectively, while regular and optimal diesel would have risen RD$8.