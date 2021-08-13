Fuel prices frozen for the week of August 14-20

The Economist cites the challenges that Abinader’s government has had to face a year into its term.

Santo Domingo, DR

Fuel prices will remain unchanged from August 14 to 20, 2021, according to the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and MSMEs (MICM).

Premium gasoline will cost RD$261.80 per gallon; the regular will be sold at RD$243.30 per gallon, the price of regular diesel will be RD$188.90 per gallon, and the optimal diesel will cost RD$212.20 per gallon.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) also maintains its price to sell at RD$127.10 per gallon; oil will #6 cost RD$136.70 per gallon; oil 1%S RD$153.62 per gallon; avtur RD$161.90 per gallon and natural gas remains at RD$28.97 per cubic meter.

Last week, the MICM indicated that if the government had not made commitments of 405 million pesos to importers, LPG would have risen by RD$25; and premium and regular gasoline between RD$12 and RD$21, respectively, while regular and optimal diesel would have risen RD$8.