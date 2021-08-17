Refidomsa PDV appoints a woman for the first time as general manager

Santo Domingo.– The Dominican Oil Refinery PDV (Refidomsa) reported on Tuesday the appointment of Yamily López as general manager of that institution, which makes her the first woman to hold this position in the 48-year history of the company.

The information was offered by the president Refidomsa’s Board of Directors, Leonardo Aguilera, when completing his first year of management, according to a statement from the entity.

Prior to her appointment to Refidomsa, López held the position of executive director in the Oil Mining Chamber of the Dominican Republic (Camipe), and held the same position in the Dominican Association of Home Builders and Promoters (Acoprovi).

“The purpose of this management restructuring is to solidify our strategic vision aimed at consolidating our position in the sector and being even more competitive in order to conquer new market spaces and maintaining the high standards that have brought the company international recognition,” Aguilera explained during his speech to all Refidomsa collaborators.