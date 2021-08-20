All gas prices unchanged to August 27

Santo Domingo.– The Industry and Commerce Ministry on Friday posted the fuel prices in effect from August 21 to 27, when all of them will remain unchanged.

Premium gasoline will cost RD$261.80 per gallon; the regular will be sold at RD$243.30 per gallon, the price of regular diesel will be RD$188.90 per gallon, and the Optimal Diesel will cost RD$212.20 per gallon.

According to the report, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) also maintains its price to sell at RD$127.10 per gallon; oil will #6 cost RD$136.70 per gallon; oil 1%S RD$153.62 per gallon; Avtur RD$161.90 per gallon and natural gas remains at RD$28.97 per cubic meter.

“The provision not to transfer the increases to consumers to avoid affecting the economy of the Dominicans caused the Government to assume an economic commitment with importers of approximately RD$330.6 million this week alone,” said Industry and Commerce.