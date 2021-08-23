Gov. to widen key tourist road to 4 lanes

Santiago.- Dominican president, Luis Abinader, announced Sunday that a project is being designed to widen Luperón highway in Gurabo, north of Santiago, to four lanes.

The road crosses the Gurabo sector from Estrella Sadhalá avenue and serves as a key tourism link with Puerto Plata province.

Abinader also said that in mid-August the Gregorio Luperón tourist highway will be inaugurated. It features 40 kilometers from La Cumbre, crossing communities such as Yaroa, Yásica and Camú.