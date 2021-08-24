Customs chief: new law is good for e-commerce

Santo Domingo.- The Director of Customs, Eduardo (Yayo) Sanz Lovatón, assured Tuesday that the new Customs Law 198-21, promulgated this Monday, will allow the country’s investment and collection to increase.

Sanz Lovatón said that in addition, the new law does not affect the Christmas grace that the Dominican Government grants each year and at the same time the regulation facilitates e-commerce.

The official explained that the law will allow investments to increase because before entrepreneurs came to the country, but they were with old rules dating from 1953.