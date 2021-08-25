Gov. supports the export of solid waste

Santo Domingo.- The General Directorate of Strategic and Special Projects of the Presidency (Propeep) and the Center for Export and Investment of the Dominican Republic (ProDominicana), began a cycle of training on Tuesday where they expressed their support for the export of solid waste.

At the event, both entities discussed the challenges and opportunities in international markets for the export of urban solid waste, as well as learning about success stories at the national level. These talks were given virtually and free of charge through the ProDominicana educational platform.

A statement details that, within the framework of the cycle, José Leonel (Neney) Cabrera, head of Propeep, gave the conference: “The circular economy as a new economic paradigm,” in which he raised the need for a change in the production model, to change the current one, for a transformative one, of environmental, social responsibility, and sustainable over time.