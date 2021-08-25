New Customs Law boosts competitiveness

Santo Domingo.- Since last Monday, the Dominican State has a new Customs Law (168-21) after its promulgation by President Luis Abinader.

The norm repeals legislation 3489, which was in effect since the dictatorship of Rafael Trujillo, after its approval in 1953.

The new legislation indicates that administrations and other customs offices will be able to receive documentation in English, it also empowers the General Directorate of Customs (DGA) to impose fines, handle 4% of the income it collects and establishes economic guarantees to customs agents for its operation.

Likewise, the DGA must transfer each month the income from the sale of the single customs export declaration forms to the Center for Export and Investment of the Dominican Republic (CEI-RD).