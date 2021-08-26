Central Banker refutes ex president on growth figures

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Central Banker, Héctor Valdez Albizu, responded Wednesday to statements by former president Leonel Fernández, who pointed out that the economic recovery exhibited by the country is due to a statistical rebound and not a reactivation of commerce and business activities.

Valdez Albizu said that the bank is the official institution in charge of estimating economic growth and other macroeconomic variables and as such presents the results “rigorously applying the guidelines established in international manuals,” for which it has received validation and recognition of the competent bodies that dictate the conceptual and methodological guidelines for the compilation of statistics.

Among those organizations he cited the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the United Nations (UN), and the International Labor Organization (ILO).