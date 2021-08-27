Only 5.6% make future careers in the country

Santo Domingo, DR.

The country has a deficiency in the so-called careers of the future. Only 5.6% of the enrollment corresponds to university careers in information and communication technologies and 0.5% to the science regulation, as shown by the 2021 Sectoral Competitiveness Bulletin, released by the Ministry of Economy, Planning, and Development (MEPYD).

In this analysis of the factors that affect the competitiveness of the country, it is pointed out that the country shows a lag in the number of people with relevant skills that allow adapting cutting-edge technologies to national production; only 16.7% of those employed show skills to occupy managerial positions.