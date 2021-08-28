Prices of all fuels will remain unchanged
The Ministry of Industry, Trade, and MSMEs (MICM) reported that the prices of all fuels would remain unchanged for the week of August 28 to September 3, 2021.
During the previous week, Premium Gasoline will continue to be sold at RD$261.80 per gallon; Regular Gasoline at RD$243.30 per gallon; Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) at RD$127.10 per gallon; Natural Gas at RD$28.97 per cubic meter and Regular Gasoil at RD$188.90 per gallon.
In addition, the Optimal Diesel will be sold at RD$212.20 per gallon; Avtur will sell for RD$161.90 per gallon; Kerosene at RD$185.70 per gallon; Fuel Oíl #6 at RD$136.70 per gallon and Fuel Oíl 1%S at RD$153.62 per gallon.
The MICM explained that to maintain the price during the period mentioned above; the Government intervened by assuming commitments with importers for RD$169.6 million just for this week, which avoided a significant increase per gallon in LPG of RD$25.46, Regular Gasoline RD$9.37, among other products that have also remained unchanged to mitigate the effect of these increases in the pockets of Dominicans.