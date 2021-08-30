Dominican beaches to be regenerated starting 2021

Santo Domingo.- Vice Minister of Tourism, Jacqueline Mora, reported that the beach regeneration plan, a project that has been delayed for several years, will start in 2022, once the technical analyzes are completed and the tender is repeated.

“The beach regeneration plan is so important that it could not be applied as planned,” said the official.

She said that the original project – carried out during the Danilo Medina administration – was done in a hurry and did not take into account the long-term solution of the problem.

“What happened is that for a large part of the beaches the survey that was carried out – and, therefore, the tender – did not have a long-term vision and all the multilaterals said that they could not provide financing for something that was not going to work,” indicated the Vice Minister of Tourism.

The new tender will be announced this week, according to Mora.