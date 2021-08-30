Dominican Republic’s economy to grow 7%+ in 2021

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic’s economy will grow over 7%+ in 2021, said Minister of Economy, Planning and Development, Miguel Ceara Hatton on Fri.

He said the Dominican economy has progressively recovered from the second quarter, and that it is possible to close the year with results that erase the setback recorded as a result of the pandemic of COVID-19.

Even with this more encouraging outlook, the official stressed that the blows caused by the coronavirus have been enormous in the world.

He estimated that the pandemic for the Dominican Republic during 2020 resulted in an impact of 18.5 billion dollars, of which 14.2 billion are losses, while the other 3.6 billion dollars are additional costs that the Dominican State had to assume and were not contemplated. “That is the magnitude of the situation.”