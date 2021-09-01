Mexico-Dominican Republic trade reaches US$5.5B

Santo Domingo .- The executive director of the Center for Export and Investment of the Dominican Republic (ProDominicana), Biviana Riveiro said Wed. that trade between Mexico and the Dominican Republic amounted to US$5.5 billion in the last five years.

When participating in the forum “Building bridges and investment and export opportunities between Mexico and the Dominican Republic,” Riveiro pointed out that both nations face important challenges in terms of their commercial competitiveness in global environments.

The official presented the economic development opportunities existing between the two countries and indicated that Mexico is the third supplier and fourth trading partner for goods from the Dominican Republic.