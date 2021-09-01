Traveling? Don’t forget your E-ticket

Santo Domingo.- As of Wednesday, travelers from or to the Dominican Republic must present the electronic migration form in a mandatory manner, reported the National Directorate of Migration.

Said form or e-Ticket combines in a single one the Immigration, Customs and Public Health declarations that travelers had to complete manually at the ports of entry and exit.

Enrique García, Director of Immigration, indicated that people who do not submit the previously filled out form through the page of that agency, will not be allowed to make their trip.

He recalled that the form is simple and can be completed from any digital platform. Once completed, a ticket with a QR code is generated, which the traveler can save on their device, as a PDF. This code must be presented at the port of departure, upon check-in.