Abinader talks tough on taxes

Santo Domingo.- Lowering taxes and eliminating exemptions are among the proposals that the Government has on the table, facing a fiscal pact that is projected to take effect in early 2022.

On Thursday President Luis Abinader a fiscal pact does not always imply a tax increase. “Every time you talk about a tax pact, you talk about increasing taxes, and it is not like that.”

Faced with the concern that a tax reform will further sink the middle class, hard hit by the effects of the pandemic, the president assured that “those who have to bear any increase in taxes are those who can the most.”

Regarding the inequality promoted by the Dominican tax code regarding tax exemptions, Abinader assures that the approval of a fiscal pact would bring about the elimination of exemptions.