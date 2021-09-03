Dominican Republic boasts a stock market

Santo Domingo.- “I can announce to you that already this month, perhaps, next week, the first company with the first prospectus for the Superintendence to study and approve the first public offering of shares in the country,” said superintendence Gabriel Castro.

The official said the general public and the public limited companies that, potentially, wish to enter the Dominican stock market through the public offering of their shares as established in Law number 163-21 on the Promotion of the Placement and Commercialization of Public Offer Securities in the Stock Market of the Dominican Republic that was promulgated on August 6, 2021, that “everything is ready.”

“We announce to all interested parties that the Superintendence has everything ready through its public offering regulations, but in addition to that, the Superintendence is willing to guide and accompany all those companies that want to participate, that want to go on the market with shares, that it is a novel element in the country and that puts the capital market of our country in another dimension,” added Castro