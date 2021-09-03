Smooth sail for E-ticket in Dominican airports

Santo Domingo.- Airports manager Aerodom yesterday reported an improved use by passengers of the electronic entry and exit ticket of the Dominican Republic or e-Ticket.

“In at least four terminals was completed by about 15,000 passengers on its first day mandatory filling, but it also caused nearly 100 to miss their flights.”

On September 1, the first day of general use of the system that replaces paper forms, the mandatory filling of the digital format generated anger and stress in many travelers.

“Preliminarily, about 100 passengers had to leave on a later flight as they did not have the full e-Ticket at the time of check-in at the airport,” said Aerodom spokesman Luis José López.

He indicated that until yesterday afternoon there were no reports of travelers who presented this problem.