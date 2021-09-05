Fuel prices will remain unchanged for the week of September 4 to 10

Santo Domingo, DR

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce and Mipyme reported that the price of all fuels for the week of 4 to 10 September 2021 will remain unchanged.

Premium gasoline will continue to be sold at RD$261.80 per gallon; regular gasoline at RD$243.30 per gallon; liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) at RD$127.10 per gallon; natural gas at RD$28.97 per cubic meter and regular diesel at RD$188.90 per gallon.

In addition, optimum diesel will be sold at RD$212.20 per gallon; avtur at RD$161.90 per gallon; kerosene at RD$185.70 per gallon; fuel oil #6 at RD$136.70 per gallon and fuel oil 1% at RD$153.62 per gallon.

“To prevent fuels from increasing, in the case of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) above 26 pesos per gallon; premium gasoline with almost 3 pesos per gallon; regular gasoline above 17 and regular diesel almost 10 pesos per gallon, the government assumed commitments with importers for more than 330 million pesos for this week,” explains the MICM in a statement.