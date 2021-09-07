Recovery leads to shortages of workers

Ironic post-pandemic problems

Which “may seem contrary to logic,” the post-pandemic recovery is causing a labor shortage, “causing wages to rise and the correlation of forces tilting in favor of workers for the first time in decades,” says Katherine Davidson, global equity manager at Schroders.

In the case of the US, half of the companies have difficulty filling one or more jobs. The situation is similar in the UK. In the case of Spain, specific problems have appeared in the construction, plumbing, masonry, and hospitality sectors, although in this case, only in particular parts of the country and on certain dates (tourist season).

Some companies are desperate. Davidson explains that companies are resorting to unusual and unprecedented methods to attract workers.