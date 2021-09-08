Dominican hoteliers push back on workers’ tips

Santo Domingo.-The Association of Hotels and Tourism of the Dominican Republic (Asonahores) reported that all the restaurants integrated in that organization will comply “immediately” with the ruling of the Supreme Court,

The decision orders the suspension of the charge of 10% of the value of food as Tip established by the Labor Code, in the cases of services offered at home or when the client withdraws them.

It points out as an important fact, “that this new criterion of the Supreme Court of Justice impacts the more than 40,000 employees of the restaurant sector” who will see “their income from tips diminished.”

Asonahores explains through a statement that the sentence “changes the criterion that the Supreme Court itself had established in its sentence” of January 10, 2007, which “provided that the collection of the tip also applied to those who by telephone or any another way requested food or beverages “that will be consumed outside the establishment where they are sold.”