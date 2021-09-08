Provinces with presence of swine fever remain at 15

Santo Domingo.- The provinces with the presence of African swine fever (ASF) in the Dominican Republic remain at 15, while La Altagracia and San Pedro de Macorís are under suspicion, indicate the data provided by the Ministry of Agriculture.

The provinces with ASF, according to official data, are Montecristi, Dajabón, Santiago Rodríguez, Santiago, Espaillat, La Vega, Hermanas Mirabal, Duarte, Sánchez Ramírez, Greater Santo Domingo, Elías Piña, San Juan, San Cristóbal, San José Ocoa and Barahona.

Puerto Plata belonged to the group under suspicion, but according to the statements of the director of Agriculture Communications, Erick Montilla, it was controlled.

So far, the Dominican authorities have disbursed a total of 226.4 million pesos to 872 pig farmers affected by ASF detected in the country. According to Montilla, 300.4 million pesos are pending payment.