Dominican Republic expects 4.8M+ tourists by year end

Santo Domingo .– The ominican Republic will receive 4,840,376 tourists by the end of this year, a figure still distant from the 6,446,036 non-resident foreigners who arrived in 2019 (prepandemic year).

On Wed. Tourism minister David Collado said that between January and August 2021 2,938,200 tourists arrived in the country and he projected that, from October to December, “if everything continues normal within the pandemic,” 1,552,621 visitors will arrive at national destinations.

He said that last August 476,575 non-residents arrived in Dominican territory, a figure close to that registered in the same month of 2019, when 497,390 tourists entered.

“We are going to end the year at 4,840,376 (tourists), which is a number that we could never imagine we would be able to have in 2021. We are giving clear signals that tourism is recovering in a sustainable way in the Dominican Republic.”