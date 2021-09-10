High taxes brake the push toward formality

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Confederation Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (Codopyme) president Luis Miura, said the two main causes of informality in the Dominican Republic are the high fiscal and labor cost that companies have in the country.

“If we as a country really want to work on eliminating informality, the first thing we have to do is work on the pending reforms,” said the representative of the MSMEs.

Miura spoke about the report of the International Labor Organization (ILO), which explains that the partial recovery of employment has been led by the growth of informal employment since June 2020 in Latin America and the Caribbean..