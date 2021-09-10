Industry and Commerce report all fuel prices frozen

The Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and Mipymes (MICM) informed that the price of all fuels would continue without variation for the week of September 11-17, 2021; this was reported by Ramón Pérez Fermín, vice-minister of Internal Commerce.

“The government has decided to absorb these deep rises, maintaining last week’s prices, not without first having to assume a debt with importers of RD$377.9 million,” explained Perez Fermin. As a result, international oil prices maintained a quotation around US$69.50 per barrel of WTI, establishing this week’s average at US$69.15, higher than last week.

Among the factors for the average crude oil price to be around 70 dollars is, on the one hand, OPEC+, which has maintained a production cut plan for this year 2021 and forecasts that these cuts will also continue for 2022.

On the other, it has been reported that the increase in black gold prices this week continues to be supported by the recovery of demand in Asia. In addition, solid growth in the activity of large European countries is expected for next month.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) stated in its weekly report that the decline in crude oil reserves continues, immediately impacting the price of WTI. This drop in reserves is attributed to lower production due to the closure of offshore platforms caused by Hurricane Ida.

Fuel prices

For the week of September 11 to 17, the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and MiPymes has arranged for fuels to be sold at the following prices:

Premium Gasoline will be sold at RD$261.80 per gallon, maintains its price.

Regular Gasoline will be sold at RD$243.30 per gallon, maintaining its price.

Regular Gasoil will be sold at RD$188.90 per gallon and will maintain its price.

Optimum Gasoil will be sold at RD$212.20 per gallon and will maintain its price.

Avtur will be sold at RD$161.90 per gallon and will maintain its price. Kerosene will be sold at RD$185.70 per gallon and will keep its price. Fuel Oil #6 will be sold at RD$136.70 per gallon and will maintain its price. Fuel Oil 1%S will be sold at RD$153.62 per gallon and will maintain its price. Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) will be sold at RD$127.10/gl: holds its price. Natural Gas RD$28.97 per cubic meter maintains its price.