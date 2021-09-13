Dominican chicken farmers assure supply, at a price

Santo Domingo.- According to data from the Central Bank of the Dominican Republic (BCRD), the 10 products that registered the most increases during the month of August are led by fresh chicken.

This product monopolized the headlines of the newspapers due to the shortage that consumers denounced and that was verified by local media, despite the poultry farmers assuring that the production covered the demand.

The pound of fresh chicken at the beginning of the year was dispatched to the public, on average, at RD$69.13 in the country’s supermarkets, according to data from the National Institute for the Protection of Consumer Rights (Pro Consumidor), and in the last survey carried out Between August 20 and 26, a pound of white meat is around RD$72.48, a 4.84% jump in August.