Remittances to Aug. reach US$872M, a US$102M jump

Santo Domingo.- The Central Bank of the Dominican Republic (BCRD) said that in August 2021 remittances received reached US$872 million, exceeding by US$102.2 million those registered in the same month last year.

The institution pointed out that, when compared with August 2019, the year before the pandemic, remittances in August 2021 grew 38.8%, or US$243.6 million more.

Cumulatively, between January and August this year, remittances reached US$7.0 billion, US$1.96 billion higher than the same period of 2020, registering a 38.6% year-on-year growth.