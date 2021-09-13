USDA: Dominican agro exports went from US$709M to US$969M

Santo Domingo.- The Minister of Agriculture, Limber Cruz, assured that agricultural exports to the United States increased by 37% in the first five months of the year.

The injection of capital at zero rate through the Agricultural Bank, adequate planting planning, improvement of inter-parcel roads and irrigation canals, are part of the initiatives carried out by the Government “that reflected favorable results in the reactivation of the agricultural sector.”

According to a press release from the Ministry of Agriculture, statistics from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), show that “exports to that country went from US$709 to 969 million, compared to the same period last year.”