Public debt soars a record 25% in one year

Santo Domingo.- At the end of June the consolidated public debt closed at US$59.6 billion, its historically highest value.

Data from the Central Bank and the Public Credit Directorate indicate that commitments represented 68% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the second quarter, and that in the last 12 months the consolidated public debt – which includes the nonfinancial public sector’s indebtedness and, furthermore, that of the Central Bank— grew by nearly US$13.0 billion.

The declaration of the COVID-19 pandemic, in March 2020, raised the level of consolidated debt to la record level: 25% in just one year.