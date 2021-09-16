Electric Club Car presented

New model vehicles.

LR Caribbean Turf, a company with more than 15 years in the Dominican market, presented the new Club Car 411 model, a north American-made utility vehicle, 100% electric, with great autonomy.

Club Car’s design is based on innovation, cutting-edge technology, and an environmentally friendly sense.

“The Club Car will have the full support of parts, accessories and services through the stores and workshops located in the locations of Santo Domingo, Marina Casa de Campo La Romana and Punta Cana, and a network of dealers that provide these services in the local market,” said Juan Tomás, CEO of Caribbean Turf.

The Club Car 411 is available in the Current Model and the LSV, the durability of a pickup truck, with the efficiency of an electric vehicle. It features improved maneuverability, especially on the body panels, and sports an optional GPS as a locator.

Its compact design allows it to move within the campus with flexibility and adaptability.